The Dubai Police General Command has warned against the use of auxiliary groups in violation of the Home Work Law, due to its security risk to society and those dealing with it, whether through direct or indirect use of that group, especially during the period of holidays and events, calling on community members to inform the concerned authorities when suspected of The presence of violators, in order to preserve the security and stability of society.

The Director of the Infiltrators Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, Colonel Ali Salem, said that the Infiltrators Department has seized 54 of the auxiliary groups in violation of work contracts of different nationalities, since the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, during the campaign organized by the department throughout the month of Ramadan to arrest violators From various groups.

Salem stressed that the campaign to arrest violators continues throughout the year, and the administration is intensifying efforts during the holy month due to the high number of violations of the categories of assistance to their work contracts during this period.

He explained that this employment constitutes a security risk to society, given that some of them resort to working with the clock system in order to make a lot of money in a short period of time, so they seek to enter homes under fake names and without proof, which is a violation of the laws and regulations for the use of that category of workers.

And he called on community members to refrain from using illegal workers because of their security and difficulty in pursuing them when they commit crimes and violations, and to inform the relevant authorities immediately when suspected of violating the residency law.





