The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported an increase in the value of rental transactions during the first half of the current year 2022, where rental values ​​recorded a growth of 870 million dirhams, an increase of 54%, compared to the same period of the past two years, according to the report of the first half of 2022 issued by the department. .

The municipality explained that the link with partners and the launch of smart systems contributed to the completion of transactions in record time, in line with the strategic goal of achieving interconnection between infrastructure elements and residential communities.

The statistical report recently issued by the Ajman Municipality revealed that 4,720 building licenses were issued during the past year 2021, an increase of 1,359 building licenses over the previous year 2020, where the licenses were divided into 2,477 new licenses, 407 renewals, 299 additions and 1,537 others.

According to the report, the built area in the emirate last year amounted to 529,670 square meters for non-residential buildings, compared to 1,307,369 square meters for built areas, while the number of non-residential buildings reached 108, compared to 1,274 residential buildings, while 125 building permits were issued. Non-residential, compared to 2352 residential licenses.

According to the classification of buildings mentioned in the report, residential villas are the most likely to obtain building permits with 2,159 requests, followed by residential and commercial buildings with 196 permits, then commercial buildings, shops and shopping centers with 41 permits, 15 permits for mosques, 2 for educational buildings, 24 for industrial buildings, 4 for government buildings and 36 Others, with a total of 2,477 new building permits.

The report indicated that the number of maintenance permits issued last year amounted to 305, while the number of demolition permits reached 73, while 3 public projects were implemented under the supervision of the department.

The report confirmed that many transactions were conducted through the Ammar electronic system 2021, as 14,014 structural audit requests were completed, 3,695 requests for the issuance of a building permit, 2,728 requests for the issuance of a final certificate of completion, 1,015 requests for a report on the condition of the building, and 2,586 requests for architectural or structural modifications. And 592 requests to renew a building permit, 480 requests to obtain government land or housing, 171 requests to issue a building permit for an existing building, 400 requests to issue an additional building permit on an existing building, 152 requests to change a contractor, 70 requests for consultancy change and 31 requests to cancel a building permit.

The report pointed out that the number of maps and geographical data transactions in the Emirate amounted to 317 transactions last year, while the number of billboards addressing buildings in the Emirate amounted to 1,939, compared to 1,505 the previous year, and 12 names were issued for buildings in the Emirate, stressing that the number of entities benefiting from the spatial data of the Emirate. The number of specialized geographical studies reached 42, while the number of specialized geographical studies reached 10.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

