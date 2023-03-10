The Director of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, revealed that outstanding results have been achieved in the country’s efforts to combat drugs, including a significant decrease in the overdose mortality index, by 54.4% during the period from 2016 to 2021. After a sharp rise in the mortality index during the period preceding it from 2012 to 2016, by a rate of 291.7%.

During his speech at the anti-drug conference on the sidelines of the Global Police Summit, yesterday, Hareb said that the significant decline, which continued by 29% over the past year, was matched by a remarkable increase in the arrests of accused drug dealers and promoters in the country, by a rate of 216% since 2016. (Which witnessed the establishment and launch of the Federal Council for Drug Control) until 2021.

In detail, Brigadier General Mohammed Eid Thani Hareb, on behalf of the Chairman of the Federal Council for Drug Control and Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, said that control efforts at the state level have witnessed remarkable development since Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the formation of the Federal Council for Drug Control, which includes four main committees: the Supreme Committee for Drug Control, the Treatment Committee, the Awareness Committee, and the Integration Committee, stressing that there is continuous coordination between these committees and relevant partners from treatment and rehabilitation centers or concerned institutions integration and treatment.

He added during a session titled “Drugs…and Future Challenges in Control” that the great results achieved since the establishment of the center were clearly reflected in major aspects, most notably the increase in the index of arresting accused dealers and promoters to 216.7% during the period from 2016 to 2021 compared to the five years that took place. preceded the founding of the council. It also continued to increase by 29% during the past year compared to 2021, which reflects the state’s progress on the right path, especially in light of the focus on controlling large heads of drug dealers and dealers, whether those who carry out their activities inside the country, or those who bring drugs from abroad and try to smuggle them.

Hareb continued that, on the other hand, the state adopted a humane stance towards drug abuse patients, starting with the enactment of the Anti-Narcotics Law, and updating it with extremely important articles, such as Article 89 of Law No. 30 of 2021, which stipulates that no criminal case shall be instituted against drug or psychotropic substance users if they He, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or whoever is in charge of his upbringing, presented himself to the unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police before he was arrested, or before an arrest warrant was issued, requesting that he be admitted to the unit for treatment.

He emphasized that «this article opened the door wide for drug users and their families to resort to the police or the competent authorities, and to save themselves before falling into the hands of law enforcement agencies, which accordingly reduced the index of new drug users at the state level».

Most importantly, the overdose mortality rate was low.

Hareb explained, “The situation was serious before the establishment of the Federal Council for Drug Control, as the increase in deaths resulting from overdose abuse at the state level during the period from 2012 to 2016 reached 291.7%, which necessitated the establishment of an entity to combat these destructive toxins.”

He pointed out that «the situation was completely reversed in the subsequent five years of the founding of the council, as the overdose mortality index decreased from 2016 to 2012 by 54.2%», stressing that «this represents a remarkable achievement in the way of combating these toxins».

Hareb said, “International cooperation represents the main pillar of drug control, whether it is local or international, as practical experiences have shown that it is not possible to combat extremely dangerous criminal organizations in this field without exchanging information and experiences, especially since the world is experiencing a difficult period of total change in operations.” And the methods of smuggling, promoting and concealing drugs, and even their nature, method of production and manufacture, which represents a continuous and major challenge for control agencies in all countries of the world.

He added that “all countries of the world suffer because of these toxins that drain their resources and destroy new generations, but the reality has proven that working with the principle of one boat has achieved great success and contributed to painful blows to dangerous criminal organizations and major heads of drug dealers and promoters.”

He pointed out that the continuous international cooperation from the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, contributed during the period from 2018 to 2021 in passing 4,612 information to 55 countries, which contributed to the arrest of 549 suspects, most of whom were large heads, and the seizure of 380 tons and 309 kilograms of Narcotics and psychotropic substances.

abusers abroad

Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb said that among the challenges that the state faced in the framework of its efforts to combat drugs are procedures related to drug users who come from abroad, as they use in their countries and then go to the state, and they may die there as a result of their use. He emphasized targeting all groups and segments of the population, including citizens, residents and visitors, with the consequences of this behavior, encouraging them to undergo treatment in the country, and benefiting from the law that does not hold voluntary applicants accountable for treatment.

Juma Belhoul: 5 Challenges Facing Humanity

The CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, said that there are 10 major trends that design the future of the world, and five future challenges facing humanity.

He explained that the major trends that will design the future during the current year are: the resource revolution, bioglass, which is a gel material that helps treat bone fractures and is printed with 3D technology, the low cost of data, the increasing security technological gaps, the development of energy technologies, the management of environmental systems, and the world of Borderless work, digital reality, coexistence with robots, redefining basic goals related to income and needs, and growing interest in advanced health and nutrition.

Belhoul reviewed the future challenges facing humanity, most notably climate change, meeting basic needs, the fragility of the global economy, increasing inequality and division, and human anxiety.

During the session, Belhoul touched on the beginning of the founding of the UAE, pointing out that it was able with the determination of the leadership to achieve the future on the ground, pointing out that Dubai began in the past to look forward to the future through ambitious projects, most notably the construction of the Jebel Ali port, which is considered the largest man-made port, what It had a great impact on the development of Dubai and the growth of the economy.

