More than half of the population is dissatisfied with the management of public education in Brazil, according to a survey carried out by Conectar Pesquisas e Inteligência in partnership with the organization Todos Pela Educação. According to the survey, about 58% of respondents say they are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” when evaluating the conduct of the Federal Government in the area of ​​education and 54% say “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with the education offered by state governments. Here’s the whole.

Regarding the importance of the theme in the choice of candidate in the elections, 59% evaluated how “very important” the candidates’ proposals on the agenda; 15% claimed to be “little important” and 17% say the theme is “indifferent”.

Respondents listed the most important topics that should be discussed by candidates. In 1st place is the infrastructure of schools, with 45% of the answers, followed by the career of teachers in public schools, with 43%. Strategies to avoid school dropout ranks 3rd, with 33% of respondents, and the expansion of school hours to full-time in 4th place, with 30%.

The research also addressed how the population sees the effects of education on society. For 49%, the main reflection of the improvement in education will be in the reduction of unemployment in the country, 40% say that the main reflection would be the reduction of violence, 33% believe that there would be an improvement in the income of Brazilians and 28% think that corruption would reduce.

The survey asked whether there has been, in the perception of respondents, an increase in school dropout since March 2020 – a period in which the pandemic began to worsen in Brazil. When questioned, 63% believe that there are more children out of school since the period, 12% say that it has decreased and 17% say that the number is stable. Still on the subject, 91% said they agree that remote teaching does not replace face-to-face teaching, and that children and young people need to attend schools daily. For 82%, public school students were the most affected by the pandemic.

The survey was conducted by phone from February 7 to 24 and surveyed 3,860 people aged 16 and over. The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is plus or minus 1.6%.