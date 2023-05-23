A survey by Paraná Pesquisas also indicates that 45% think that their personal economic situation will remain the same with the PT in charge of the country

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is approved by 54.1% and rejected by 39.4% of Brazilians, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Tuesday (May 23, 2023). Another 6.5% did not know how to answer the question.



The survey shows that, with the PT back in the Planalto Palace, 45.4% say they believe that the country’s economic situation remains the same as that inherited from Jair Bolsonaro (PL), while 26.8% report an improvement in their personal situation. Already 25.8% say that Lula’s return to power has worsened the country’s economic conditions. Here’s the full of the search (482 KB).

As for the expectations for the current government, 29% think that the impression has improved, while 27.6% see a worsening of the conduct in the first months of government. Already 38% say that the expectation remains the same.

The survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 2,023 people in 164 municipalities in the 26 states and the Federal District from May 16 to 21, 2023. The overall margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

Read below the breakdown of interviews and the margin of error for each region: