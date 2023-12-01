Survey shows that the application generated R$97.3 billion in economic activity in Brazil in 2022

A study carried out by Fipe (Economic Research Institute Foundation), ordered by iFood, shows that the meal delivery company had 537,964 people working as delivery people on the app at some point from October 2021 to September 2022. Of these, around 212 thousand were active per month (making at least one delivery). According to the foundation, in 12 months, the average activity time of delivery drivers was 4.7 months. The study, released this Friday (1st.Dec.2023), shows that iFood generated, in 2022, R$97.3 billion in economic activity in Brazil, equivalent to 0.53% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) . In the same year, iFood also created around 873 thousand direct or indirect jobs. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 3 MB).