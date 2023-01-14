The General Department of Human Resources in Dubai Police revealed the results of the “Students Cooperating with the Reward System” initiative during the last four years, by attracting 536 male and female students, representing 22 nationalities, from 45 educational institutions, within 59 academic specializations, who completed more than 548 projects in various fields. Security, police and technical fields, and in the fields of graphic design and interior design, in addition to projects in the fields of studies, research and data science.

The Missions and Recruitment Department of the General Directorate of Human Resources launched the “Students Cooperative with the Reward System” initiative in 2019, with the aim of attracting university students of different nationalities and educational institutions to work on a set of strategic and operational projects, with the aim of investing students’ capabilities and specializations to serve the police work system.

Major General Dr. Salih Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, confirmed that the initiative of the collaborators’ work with the reward system created a kind of challenge for the students, to highlight their talents, capabilities and capabilities in the projects and work assigned to them with the teams, experts and specialists.

The Director of the Missions and Recruitment Department, Colonel Mansour Hassan Al Balushi, said that the Dubai Police has prepared an integrated program that organizes the process of attracting students to work with the reward system, and ensures a sustainable investment of youth energies and talents, as it achieves continuous employment of students’ capabilities and specializations, especially the quality ones, to serve the police work system. And contributing to anticipating the security future, adding that this contributed to providing a financial budget for more than half, which prevented the police from seeking the help of external parties.

Sheikha Al-Janahi, Head of the Planning and Programs Department at the Scholarships and Recruitment Department, attributed the success of the initiative to several reasons, including identifying the actual and correct need in coordination with public administrations, and then holding meetings with colleges and universities to attract distinguished students in their academic achievement, who have a passion for creativity, innovation and love of work, and meet them. By a specialized committee, and selecting them based on well-studied and specific criteria to ensure real benefit.