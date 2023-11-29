530 international parliamentarians participate in the COP28 parliamentary meeting

The United Arab Emirates will host the parliamentary meeting accompanying the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), organized by the Federal National Council, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, on December 6, with the participation of more than 30 Speakers of Parliament and 500 parliamentarians and experts. They represent 100 parliaments and international organizations around the world.

This international parliamentary event is the first of its kind hosted by the UAE and is being held for the first time in the Green Zone and the Blue Zone in Expo City Dubai, the conference hosting area. Governments are committed to international commitment to limit the repercussions of climate change, and to enhance awareness of the necessity of confronting this phenomenon through the joint work of all national and international institutions and organizations.

The meeting, which will witness the participation of a large number of representatives of parliaments that are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, provides a platform for parliamentarians, politicians, experts, women, youth and thought leaders from around the world to exchange opinions, experiences and methodologies, crystallize joint visions and projects, activate cooperation between parliamentarians in the field of climate change and environmental protection, and discuss Various issues and challenges related to climate change, including reducing carbon emissions, using renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and developing climate-related technological innovations.

A qualitative step.

In this regard, the President of the Federal National Council, Dr. Saqr Ghobash, said: “The National Council’s hosting of the parliamentary meeting accompanying the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, reflects the great importance that the UAE attaches to it.” The United Nations and its wise leadership to enhance international cooperation and partnership in the field of climate action, and the importance of the parliamentary role in strengthening efforts to reduce the impact of this phenomenon that threatens all of humanity.

He added: “This event constitutes an extremely important platform for conveying the voices of the peoples and communities represented in their parliaments, in addition to its importance in stimulating joint international action as an effective translation of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. This meeting will constitute a qualitative step towards framing and institutionalizing parliamentary legislative and oversight work in support of governments in dealing with… Climate change issues, achieving environmental protection goals and promoting sustainability.”

Busy agenda.

The meeting will witness the holding of several sessions, with the first session, entitled “Setting the Scene: Scientific Visions, Global Progress, and the Call to Enhance Ambition,” focusing on the reality of the current climate landscape and the progress made in implementing the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

During this session, the speakers will address the latest scientific results and climate research outcomes, and will discuss the results of the global performance assessment of the contributions made to the Paris Climate Agreement. This session is a platform to highlight the seriousness of the climate crisis as a global challenge, and urge parliamentarians to take specific measures to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, through Carrying out their legislative and oversight powers in supervising and holding accountable climate commitments.

space.

In addition, the second session, entitled “Bridging the Gap: Promoting Adaptation with Climate Action for the Benefit of Vulnerable Communities,” will devote ample space to discussing ways to enhance dialogue on parity in addressing climate change, in parallel with mitigation efforts, and the issue of adaptation, with a focus on vulnerable groups. Gender-sensitive actions that achieve mitigation targets, including nature-based solutions; The session will provide a space for parliamentarians to exchange visions and experiences on mechanisms to support adaptation financing, and emphasize the urgent need to increase financing for developing countries that are suffering from climate challenges and face a severe shortage in adaptation financing.

Ideal environment.

Under the title “Beyond Mitigation and Adaptation: Activating Losses and Damages,” the third session will focus its discussions on activating compensation and loss mechanisms for countries facing irreversible impacts as a result of climate ch