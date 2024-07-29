American TV star Bethenny Frankel showed off her figure in a black swimsuit

American TV star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel showed off her figure in a revealing outfit. The corresponding photos were published on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the posted shots, the 53-year-old celebrity appeared in a black one-piece swimsuit with thin straps and numerous square cutouts along the chest. In addition, the outfit had a deep neckline. The star also wore a straw hat, sunglasses, a wide gold bracelet and a watch.

Earlier in July, the TV star posted a photo in a bikini. Frankel posed for a photographer in a blue bikini. The businesswoman was captured by the pool wearing a hat and sunglasses.