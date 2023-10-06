American TV presenter and actress Kelly Ripa said on her podcast that she unexpectedly discovered the benefits of menopause. About it writes People.

The 53-year-old celebrity admitted that she has experienced many unpleasant symptoms of perimenopause, however, she also finds positive aspects in this condition. “I love it when I don’t get my period,” Ripa said, adding that she can now wear white pants anytime and not worry.

Ripa emphasized that she speaks openly about menopause because she wants this topic to cease being taboo and surrounded by prejudice. According to the celebrity, she also suffered due to a lack of information and for a long time could not understand why her libido decreased, menstruation became irregular and constant malaise appeared. It was only after consulting a doctor that she realized the changes were signs of perimenopause.

