Drama during the wedding party, Luisella Rocca died at 53 after three long days of agony: here’s what happened to her

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days, at a time that should have been a time of celebration. Unfortunately Luisella Rock, 53-year-old, died in hospital after being crushed by a tractor trailer.

The other people who were with her all suffered more serious bruises. lightwhile the woman’s conditions immediately appeared desperate. The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive in the days of hospitalization.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the day of Saturday 25th August. Luisella was from Favria, in the province of Turin and worked as a nurse. She was in Cocconatoin Asti, to celebrate the marriage of the nephew. For all of them it was actually supposed to be a day of celebration and lightheartedness.

But suddenly, the unthinkable happened. Some of the guests at that party were on a trailertransported precisely by a tractor. For reasons currently being examined by the police, that vehicle was overturned and ended up off the road. All the passengers suffered minor injuries, while Luisella suffered more serious injuries, having been crushed from the heavy vehicle.

Luisella Rocca’s death after wedding accident

Those present soon realized that the situation was very serious. For this reason they requested the prompt intervention of the paramedics, who in turn arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

In the hope of saving the 53-year-old’s life, they arranged for her to be transfer at the hospital in Alessandria. However, it is precisely in this hospital that, on Tuesday 27 August, the woman breathed her last breath. For this reason they had no other choice than to confirm her death.

As is standard practice in these cases, all investigations are underway into the incident. The police have therefore decided to start an investigation. Luisella leaves behind two children aged 19 and 21 and all the people who loved her. Many were shocked by her passing.