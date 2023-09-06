17 soldiers and 36 members of the Burkina Faso army were killed in a new attack attributed to terrorists in the north of this country, the General Staff said Tuesday.

The General Staff said in a statement that “17 soldiers and 36 volunteers in defense of the homeland were killed” on Monday.

It added that the attacked unit was deployed in Cumbri, in Yatinga district, “to allow the relocation” of people who “left the area more than two years ago” after being expelled by the terrorists.

The Army Staff said that “thirty injured people have been evacuated and taken care of.”

The General Staff stated that “response operations” made it possible to “neutralize many of the attackers” and “destroy their combat equipment,” stressing “the continuation of operations in the region.”

And it stressed that “all necessary measures should be taken to paralyze the fleeing terrorist elements.”

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the attack.