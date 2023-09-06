The attacks occurred in the northern province of Yatenga, where the Burkinabe army has implemented various military operations to restore stability in the territory, lost since 2015 with the incursion of organizations related to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The clashes also caused “dozens of casualties” on the jihadist front, according to the authorities.

17 soldiers and 36 “volunteers for the defense of the homeland” lost their lives in clashes with “jihadist groups”, according to the country’s General Staff in a statement, even where the branch of jihadism or affiliation is not specified. of the attacking group.

The heated confrontation also left “about thirty wounded” in the town of Kumbri, inside Yatenga, although all have already been evacuated and made available to the Burkinabe medical services.

“This act of extreme cowardice will not go unpunished. Everything possible is being done to deactivate the remaining fleeing terrorist elements,” said the statement from the General Staff, also assuring that the operations to regain full control of the northern region continue in March.

According to a report from the African Center for Strategic Studies, the number of victims of jihadist attacks in the country has “triplicated”, compared to those reported 18 months before the first coup in January 2022.

Burkina Faso soldiers carry a coffin during the burial of soldiers killed in Gaskinde, in Ouagadougou, on October 8, 2022. In the Gaskinde ambush, claimed by al Qaeda. © AFP / Olympia De Maismont

Jihadism, a big problem for the Sahel

Jihadist organizations have taken advantage of the political instability in the region’s governments to expand their activities and attract members to their ranks, a situation that has worsened in Burkina Faso as a result of the two coups that the country experienced in 2022.

The lack of personnel in the army is another of the problems for the African country, for this reason, the Burkinabe State has resorted to calling its citizens to join the armed troops as “volunteers”; a policy that, although it has been successful in swelling the ranks of the army, has made the civilians who make up the rural guards in the north the main targets of terrorist attacks.

The government of ‘interim’ president Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power in the second coup d’état last October, has had the fight against jihadist groups in Burkinabé territory as one of its priorities, however, it has preferred to resort to Russia’s help to pursue its objectives, leaving aside its ties with France, going so far as to order the expulsion of French troops in Burkina Faso.

