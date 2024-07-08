The Emirates Schools Establishment has identified 53 outlets to sell school uniforms for the next academic year 2024-2025, for public school students from kindergarten to grade 12.

The Emirates Schools Establishment explained in its recently issued school uniform guide for public school students that school uniform prices start at AED 117 for male students in kindergarten, AED 180 for female students, AED 140 for males in the first cycle, AED 209 for females, AED 80 for males in the second and third cycles, AED 233 for females in the second cycle, and AED 247 for females in the third cycle. As for the price of a winter jacket, it is AED 46 for students from kindergarten to the second cycle, and AED 56 for students in the third cycle.

The institution has set several controls related to the students’ external appearance during school hours, which are: the necessity of wearing the uniform according to the approved design for each educational stage, and ensuring that the uniform appears elegant, tidy and clean, and wearing flat, black, fully closed shoes or black sports shoes and white socks.

Students wear sports shoes with the school sports uniform during sports days or curricular and extracurricular activities. Hair length and hairstyles must be in line with the values ​​of the local community and must be of a natural color.

The institution stressed in the guide that wearing nail polish and cosmetics is prohibited in school, and indicated that third-cycle female students must cover their heads by wearing a “black shayla” with the school uniform according to the approved design. Among the regulations is that male students must wear white clothes under the Emirati kandura, while committing to wearing the “asama” with formal or sports shoes.

The institution stressed that all students must adhere to wearing sports uniforms during sports classes according to the approved school schedule. The guide noted that continuous auditing will be conducted to ensure that all students adhere to wearing the approved uniform, and parents will be notified if a student does not adhere to the school uniform and appearance regulations, in order to take the necessary measures.

The uniform is available in 53 outlets, including 12 in Abu Dhabi, 10 in Al Ain, 8 in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, 2 in Ajman, 2 in Umm Al Quwain, 2 in Ras Al Khaimah, 3 in Fujairah, and 4 in schools in Al Sila, Al Waqan, Al Qawm and Delma Island. The Foundation said that it has enabled public school students from kindergarten to 12 to obtain school uniforms from Lulu Hypermarket Group outlets across the country or through the group’s website.

The school uniform embodies important national and educational values ​​that the institution is keen to instill in the students. Its design has been designed to suit all age groups and their different physical activities, thus providing an educational environment based on positive interaction between different categories of students. The institution has circulated to school administrations a guide to school uniform regulations that contains many details specific to each educational cycle, in addition to the price list. The Emirates Schools Establishment is keen on the smallest details that serve the educational environment in the Emirati school, and has adopted a school uniform that suits all students, taking into account their differences, priorities and physical nature in all educational stages, thus providing an educational environment based on equality and positive interaction.

Two digital services

The Emirates Schools Establishment has developed two additional digital services as part of the “Emirates Approach Services 2.0” initiative, with the aim of keeping up with customer aspirations and providing them with the best services, thus enhancing the system of government services related to education. The services that were redesigned and launched included the service of requesting the issuance of a certificate for whomever it may concern for the academic sequence in government schools, where the establishment zeroed out the attachments required for the service, and reduced the service fields from 38 to zero, in addition to reducing the time to obtain the service from five days to three days. The developed services also included the service of requesting registration in integrated continuing education, where data was automated by withdrawing it from the database, and the number of fields was reduced from 13 fields to zero.

Over the past months, the institution has organized several customer councils, with the aim of developing and improving its services, and measuring the extent to which they meet customer aspirations. It also studied service users’ feedback, the user experience report, the digital government enablers report, and the results of service performance indicators. The institution also analyzed data from the Customer Pulse platform and the “Emirates Approach Services 2.0” initiative, with the aim of improving customer experience.

The institution is constantly evaluating its services and involving customers and students in the process of updating them as partners in their development. The institution seeks to achieve customer happiness and raise their level of happiness with the services it provides by achieving the element of proactivity and flexibility in providing a service experience that meets the aspirations of customers.