Friday, March 1, 2024, 2:39 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency, in a joint operation with the National Police, Europol and Interpol, have arrested 53 'mules' in the service of an organization that fixed sporting events and defrauded betting houses. These 'mules' provided their identity data…

This content is exclusive for subscribers