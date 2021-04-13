Dubai Municipality reported that 53 food establishments were closed during the first quarter of this year, all due to violating the procedures and requirements set to confront the spread of the Corona virus, stressing that monitoring campaigns will be organized during the current month of Ramadan, to ensure that food establishments meet the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying Products and materials.

The director of food inspection in the municipality, Sultan Al-Taher, told “Emirates Today” that the number of inspection visits to food establishments during the first quarter, to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures for “Covid-19”, amounted to 13 thousand 775 visits, which showed the commitment of 12 thousand and 438 institutions. .

He continued: “The number of closed institutions during the first quarter of this year reached 53, while the number of warnings reached 1,133 for other institutions,” indicating that the most prominent violations that were detected were failure to adhere to social distancing, and failure to wear personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during Preparing, not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials.

He stated that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, the recording of sterilization and disinfection processes, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination , Pest control.

He said that the municipality’s inspection teams carry out a number of routine inspection visits, based on consumer reports, and fines are applied.





