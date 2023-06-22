Last year, statistics of the Ministry of Interior on traffic accidents revealed that 53 people died and 965 were injured in 728 accidents involving motorcycles, bicycles and electric ones.

The accidents were distributed among 605 traffic accidents of motorcycles, which resulted in 45 deaths and 819 injuries, 91 traffic accidents of bicycles, which resulted in seven deaths and 105 injuries, and 32 accidents of electric bicycles, which resulted in one death and 41 injuries.

Statistics also revealed that 17 “scooter” accidents occurred at the state level last year, causing one death and 20 injuries, while light vehicles topped the mechanisms involved in traffic accidents, as the number of accidents reached 2,729, resulting in 234 deaths and 3,345 injuries.

The Ministry of the Interior stressed, through its campaigns directed at the category of motorcycle users, the importance of adhering to traffic laws and legislation and requirements that enhance the safety of road users, and achieving safe driving to reduce the occurrence of accidents and serious injuries, especially the category of motorcycle users, and the required awareness of preventive and precautionary procedures and requirements. Means of safety and protection.

The Ministry, through the Federal Traffic Council, launched a unified traffic campaign this year, under the slogan “Safe Driving for Motorcycle Users”, which aims to enhance traffic awareness and safety among this category of road users, out of concern for their safety and the safety of others. The campaign included sending awareness messages to motorcycle users to ensure their safety on the roads, urging them to abide by the application of traffic and traffic laws for motorcycle driving at all stages before and during driving, introducing legal materials that guarantee the safety of all, and achieving the vision of the UAE being one of the best countries in the world in safety and security. .

It also called for the use of electric bicycles (scooters) in the paths designated for practicing them, with the obligation to wear helmets, knee pads and reflective clothing (phosphorescent), especially while driving at night, and to adhere to safety instructions, prevention requirements and regulations for such vehicles in the emirates of the country.

The Ministry of the Interior, through the Federal Traffic Council, warned electric bicycle riders of the dangers of violations and accidents resulting from their failure to adhere to the necessary instructions and instructions on the roads, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

A regulation for the use of electric bicycles is applied in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which specifies fines for each violation of the provisions of the regulation, which violates instructions, instructions and safety standards, or relates to roads and places where bicycles may not be used. Fines range from 200 to 500 dirhams.

The bicycles permitted for use in Abu Dhabi are limited to two types, which are bicycles and manual and electric scooters, while single-seat electric bicycles are prohibited.

The regulation for the use of bicycles and electric bicycles in the emirate specifies the specifications of bicycles that can be used as having two or more wheels, not equipped with an automatic motor, and driven by the power of its rider. As for the electric scooter, it is a vehicle with two or more wheels, equipped with an electric motor and running By the power of the electric motor or by the force of its passenger, it is driven by standing and has no seat.

605

Motorcycle traffic accidents, which resulted in 45 deaths.