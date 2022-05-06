Home page World

The death toll after a building collapse in the Chinese city of Changsha has risen to 53. The police also arrested the homeowner.

Changsha – A week after a building collapsed in China The death toll has risen to 53. According to information from the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, rescue workers were able to save ten people alive from the rubble of the eight-story house. Hundreds of emergency services were on site, most recently a woman was rescued from the rubble after six days. A Boeing 737 plane crash in China recently killed 132 people.

Since all residents of the building have been found, the rescue and recovery work has now ended. The building complex in the city of Changsha collapsed a week ago for reasons that have not yet been clarified. In addition to apartments, there was also a cinema and a hotel in the house. The house is said to have been partially built illegally, reports the German Press Agency.

After the collapse of an eight-story building in the Chinese city of Changsha, rescue workers searched under the rubble for survivors. © Chen Zeguo/dpa

After a house collapse in the Chinese city of Changsha: a report was probably falsified

The police therefore arrested the homeowner and several people who had been involved in the planning and construction of the eight-story building. It is suspected that a security report was falsified, according to the AFP. Building collapses with many fatalities are not uncommon, especially in rural areas of China: This is due to a lack of safety standards and corrupt officials who are responsible for monitoring building regulations.

Changsha Communist Party top official Wu Guiying and other city officials commemorated the victims on Friday (May 6). They pledged their full support to the investigation “to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident,” reports AFP. (ter with agencies)