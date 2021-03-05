Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Hamdan Bin Zayed Shooting Championship (Sakton 0.22) for men and women, organized by the Al Dhafra Shooting Club, was launched yesterday morning, Thursday, amid strong competition and distinguished attendance, at the club’s headquarters in Madinat Zayed, amid precautionary and preventive measures, to ensure the security and safety of all Participants and workers, and the competitions of the first day of the preliminary round witnessed strong and uncommon.

Saeed Salem Al Sabousi, Managing Director of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, explained that the door for participation in the tournament will remain open until April 8, the date set for the start of the final qualifiers, where everyone who wishes to participate can register by calling or coming to the club, or via the website.

Al-Sebousi praised the great turnout on the first day, explaining that the tournament will be held in two rounds (preliminary and final), where the top 30 contestants, in terms of results for men, and 20 female contestants will qualify for the final qualifiers, which determine the top ten winners in each category.

He added: The Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament allocated more than 500 thousand dirhams, the value of prizes for the top ten winners in the two categories of the competition, men and women, during the tournament in which more than 450 amateurs and professionals are expected to participate in the “Saktun 0.22” rifle. The first place in the men’s category is 100 thousand dirhams, the second place 65 thousand, and the third place 50 thousand, while the value of the first place prize in the women’s category is 65 thousand, the second 40 thousand, and the third 30 thousand.

On the other hand, Nasser Ahmed Al Ali, Chairman of the Technical Committee in the championship, confirmed that the club’s management has taken all precautionary measures that guarantee the security and safety of all participants and workers, in accordance with the directives and instructions issued by the concerned and competent authorities, and that the first day witnessed a large turnout of contestants wishing to participate in the qualifiers. Preliminary, and a preventive system has been put in place to ensure physical distancing, a commitment to conduct a modern “Covid-19” examination, and other measures taken to ensure the safety and security of everyone.