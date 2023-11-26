52nd Union Day
These days, the United Arab Emirates is celebrating the 52nd Union Day, which is the anniversary of the announcement of the founding of the state at the hands of the founding leaders, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, and their brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, who witnessed the raising of… The state flag and the beginning of the era of construction, development and achievements.
At the forefront of these achievements is preserving, strengthening and consolidating the foundations of the Union. Then comes the most prominent achievement, which is building a citizen who belongs to the land of the Emirates with pride and pride. Under the banner of wise leadership, the UAE citizen succeeded in many fields that raised the name of the country high.
For example, but not limited to, according to the Global Digital Competitiveness Report (2022), the UAE ranked 13th globally among 63 countries and seventh place among 40 countries in Europe and the Middle East and North Africa group on the Digital Competitiveness Index. This index, issued by the Global Competitiveness Center in Switzerland, measures the ability of countries to adopt and explore various digital technologies that lead to transformation in government, business sector and societal decisions.
The UAE was ranked third globally in the technology-related axis, in addition to being ranked first in the skill axis, third in the legislative framework, also third in the technical framework and tenth in capital… These are advanced positions globally that would not have been achieved without the will and determination of the people of the Emirates. The UAE also succeeded in reaching space through two global achievements of great strategic scientific importance. The first achievement was the launch of the “Hope Probe” on a journey during which it traveled 493 million kilometers towards the planet Mars.
The “Hope Probe” reached its orbit in the first quarter of 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the Union. The probe is interested in monitoring and following up on climate changes on the Red Planet, as it studies the planet’s weather system in a comprehensive and in-depth manner. By recording climate changes in the lower atmosphere throughout the day and in all directions. The planet and across the various seasons and seasons.
The second space achievement is the success of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in undertaking the first outer space walk mission in the entire history of the Arabs, outside the International Space Station, which he arrived at the beginning of last March after completing the longest flight by an Arab astronaut.
Thus, the UAE ranks tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station. Sultan Al Neyadi’s journey lasted 180 days aboard the International Space Station, during which he conducted more than 19 scientific experiments. These are some of the achievements of the UAE and its people who have distinguished themselves in many other vital fields, including defence, security, foreign policy, infrastructure, communications, health, economy, foreign trade, education, emergency and crisis management, food security, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and many others. With God’s help, the achievements will continue one after another, so that the UAE will always remain among the ranks of developed countries under the wise leadership.
*Emirati researcher
