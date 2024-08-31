Ciudad Juarez.- During the 52nd meeting of the Municipal Advisory Council for Senior Citizens, held today at the facilities of the State Commission for Human Rights (CEDH), various topics were addressed, including a walk and an update of the regulations, and awards were given.

The last walk took place on June 15, and was attended by around 300 senior citizens. Recognition was also given to the participants in organizing the walk.

The president of the Municipal System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), Rubí Enríquez Parada, thanked each of the members of the group for the effort they make for older adults.

“I congratulate you for your work. We will be attentive to all of you as much as possible. We definitely owe a lot to the elderly, so we in the municipal administration are committed to giving our best. On behalf of the president, we will continue working in favor of the elderly,” said Mrs. Enríquez, who attended on behalf of Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

For her part, Lina Olivia Portillo Araiza, president of the CCMAM, said that during this time the regulations were updated, since the previous one was almost obsolete. This was sent to each of the councilors days before the meeting, so it was immediately put to a vote, being approved by the majority of those present.

Likewise, Councilor Alma Arredondo spoke about the recently awarded 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, which was awarded to Sara Ortiz Soto.

Representatives from the Coordination for Care of the Elderly, the Coordination for Citizen Care, the Girasoles civil association, the Comprehensive Development Center for the Elderly, the State Commission for Human Rights and the “Época de Oro” senior citizens’ club attended the event.