There have been 5,287 new cases of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the last few days, very few cases have been reported on Saturday, which is a matter of relief for the state. The total number of infected have reached 3,48,517 by Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Saturday that a total of 4,953 patients have died in the state so far while the number of active patients is 66,874. He said that 2,76,690 patients have fully recovered from the infection so far. The rate of patients recovering in the state has been 79.39 percent.

He informed that in the last 24 hours 6,596 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital / home isolation. Prasad said that about one lakh 54 thousand tests were conducted in the state on Friday. A total of 83 lakh tests have been done in UP so far, which is the highest in the whole country. He said that the central government has praised him for doing so many tests in the state.