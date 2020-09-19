There have been 5,287 new cases of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the last few days, very few cases have been reported on Saturday, which is a matter of relief for the state. The total number of infected have reached 3,48,517 by Saturday.
He informed that in the last 24 hours 6,596 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital / home isolation. Prasad said that about one lakh 54 thousand tests were conducted in the state on Friday. A total of 83 lakh tests have been done in UP so far, which is the highest in the whole country. He said that the central government has praised him for doing so many tests in the state.
