The Governing Board gave its approval to the award of the Service of organization of summer camps and language stays in the British Isles. The camps, which are aimed at young people between 12 and 15 years old, offer recreational activities, nature and environment workshops, creative workshops, excursions and visits to places of interest, adventure sports and nightlife, to promote their integral development and human.

The development of all these activities will give young people a very enriching experience for their personal development, where appropriate methodologies are used for the activities to be carried out and based on a non-formal education pedagogy.

On this occasion they offer four different camps, with 50 seats each and different destinations. Thus, from July 2 to 15, they will be able to choose between ‘Nautical Camp with English’, in Los Alcázares, or ‘Nature Camp with activities in English’ in Miraflores de la Sierra (Madrid), while from July 16 to 29, The ‘Nautical Camp with English’ and the ‘Multiadventure Camp’ will take place again, in El Real de San Vicente, in the province of Toledo

These are full-board camps that include all excursions and activities, and specialized care is provided for minors with different disabilities.

This service has been awarded through different lots: the Nautical Camp with activities in English for the first half of July, will be run by the merchant Mar Menor Pupils Center, SL, for 26,249.85 euros; the Nature Camp with activities in English (first fortnight of July), in favor of the company Amentia Soluciones, SL, in the amount of 26,611.94 euros; the Multi-Adventure Camp (second half of July), in favor of the merchant Amentia Soluciones, SL, for 24,385.66 euros, and the Nautical Camp with activities in English (second half of July), in favor of the merchant Mar Menor Pupils Center, for 26,249.85 euros.

125 places for language stays



Regarding the Language Stays program, 125 places will be offered for young people aged between between 15 and 25 years that they will be able to learn another language in the British Isles. Thus, the Murcia City Council contributes to expanding the training of young people in the municipality in foreign languages, given the demands of the current job market.

These stays are the ideal complement to achieve greater fluency in the language being studied, while at the same time having a great educational value by putting young people in contact with other cultures.

The duration of the courses is 21 days, with 45 hours of classes, and includes accommodation and full board in British families, with the aim of promoting greater linguistic immersion, and a program of extra-class activities, such as cultural visits, sports activities and excursions.

This year they will be held in five different cities with 125 seats distributed in 25 seats per city in the following locations: Worthing, Newcastle, Liverpool and Totnes in the United Kingdom and the city of Dublin in Ireland. The Service for organizing language stays in the British Isles has been awarded to New Link Education, SL, for 203,885.00 euros.