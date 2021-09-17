The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 334,657 new examinations were conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with it, and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 521 new infections with the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 731,828.

The ministry also announced the death of two people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2071.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 614 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 723,337.

The Ministry announced that 82,943 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided within 24 hours. Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday reached 19 million, 330 thousand and 107 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increased to 195.44 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

• Providing 82,943 thousand new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within 24 hours.



