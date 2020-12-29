E.t was an ambitious goal presented by the federal government in August 2009. In the “National Electromobility Development Plan”, the first grand coalition of the CDU / CSU and SPD stated that by 2020 there should be one million electric cars in Germany. “In order to survive in international competition, Germany must become the leading market for electromobility and assert the leading role of science as well as the automotive and supplier industry,” said the plan. “The federal government is therefore striving for the ambitious goal of having one million electric vehicles on Germany’s roads by 2020 and that important metropolitan areas have a comprehensive charging infrastructure.” One million electrified passenger cars, i.e. pure battery vehicles and externally chargeable plug-in hybrids, are indeed only the beginning, but already the foundation of a “self-supporting structure”.

In the course of the past eleven years the federal government has conceded the goal at some point. Nonetheless, an analysis of the current inventory and registration numbers by the Federal Motor Transport Authority shows that half of it has already been fulfilled. If you add the newly registered electrically or partially electrically powered cars in October and November to the inventory at the beginning of October this year, a good 520,000 electrified passenger cars are currently registered in Germany, around half of which are battery-only vehicles and plug-in hybrids to distribute. The December new registrations are not included in this figure, as the Federal Motor Transport Authority will not publish them until the beginning of January.

Electromobility in all areas

Had the development of the previous year continued, up to 60,000 more vehicles would have been added at the end of the year, so that the bottom line would have been around 580,000 passenger cars. Including electrically powered motorcycles, buses, trucks and tractors, there would then be almost 630,000 fully or partially electrically powered vehicles on the road in Germany. The actual number is likely to be slightly lower, however, because the new exit and contact restrictions due to the Covid 19 pandemic will also hit the car market again in December.

In view of the total stock of almost 60 million vehicles, around 600,000 e-vehicles are still a tiny share of just 1 percent. But this year in particular, the development of electromobility has picked up speed, especially in the passenger car market. At the beginning of the year, the stock of pure battery vehicles was around 137,000, and a good 102,000 plug-in hybrids were approved. As of the end of November, the number of all-electric cars had doubled to a good 274,000 vehicles, and the number of plug-in hybrids increased by two and a half times to more than 250,000.