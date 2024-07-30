Dubai Municipality carried out 52,233 visits and inspection tours in the field of environment, health and food within the emirate during the first half of 2024, where the monitoring and verification of the extent to which events, activities and institutions adhere to the approved standards related to the fields of food safety and consumer products, health and safety, and public health, in addition to the extent of compliance with environmental standards..

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, stressed the Municipality’s keenness to implement periodic inspection campaigns and tours throughout the year, to ensure the establishment of a sustainable and healthy food and environment system that provides flexible food supply chains and enhances food security in the emirate, in addition to achieving proactive prevention of food risks for the community, and preserving environmental sustainability and natural resources, making Dubai a more sustainable, attractive and quality city for life..

Dubai Municipality’s health and safety teams, which number 95 supervisors, conducted about 26,566 inspection visits through 6 campaigns, targeting hotel and industrial establishments, buildings, public places, infrastructure projects and temporary activities..

Dubai Municipality’s port inspection campaigns also revealed more than 17,000 shipments of consumer products, equivalent to 145,000 tons, which were verified to be in compliance with approved consumer specifications and requirements..

Dubai Municipality’s food safety teams carried out about 18,374 inspection and control visits to food establishments in Dubai’s markets, shopping malls and restaurants, as well as monitoring temporary events, the number of which reached 31 events, while the number of food safety reports reached 2,733 reports..

The total number of food establishments in the emirate during the first half of this year reached 25,000 establishments, including 1,373 new establishments..

The municipality’s environmental teams conducted 4,331 inspection visits, including 3,378 visits to industrial and service facilities and projects during the first half of 2024, as the municipality uses the smart inspection system to plan and implement environmental control operations, in addition to organizing a virtual awareness campaign to enhance environmental awareness among companies..

It also carried out 783 visits targeting the monitoring of the marine environment, coastal areas, and monitoring the extent to which projects in those areas comply with the environmental laws and legislation in force in the emirate. The campaigns included 170 inspection visits within the programme to monitor natural reserves in the Emirate of Dubai..

As for Dubai Municipality’s monitoring and inspection efforts in the field of public health, its teams carried out 2,962 visits, including 2,625 inspection visits to veterinary establishments, and 337 visits to public health pest control service companies. It also issued 1,963 veterinary health certificates for shipments intended for export, and 305 no-objection certificates for practicing related veterinary activities..

Dubai Municipality also dealt with 3,305 reports of stray animals, animal welfare violations and institutional violations, and examined around 160,402 carcasses in Dubai slaughterhouses to verify their health and safety, in addition to 584,276 heads of cattle and 465,445 tons of animal feed and food imported through the emirate’s ports..

Dubai Central Laboratory, affiliated with Dubai Municipality, verified 13,600 legal measuring instruments, distributed among electronic scales of all capacities, fuel meters, taxi meters, pre-filled containers, and tire pressure meters, with a conformity rate exceeding 99%.%.