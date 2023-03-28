The head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, confirmed that the authority has a strategic plan to expand the construction of more mosques nationwide, aiming to open 150 to 160 mosques annually from Sila to Ras Al Khaimah, pointing out that the authority opened 11 new mosques this year. The year is only in the city of Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, in addition to the opening of 21 mosques since the beginning of the current year 2023 in the capital as well.

Al-Kaabi said, in a press statement: “The total number of mosques affiliated with the authority is 5,200 mosques that receive millions of worshipers daily at the state level, including 850 mosques in Abu Dhabi city only without addressing its suburbs, 1287 mosques in Al Ain city, and 319 mosques in Al Dhafra, while The total number of mosques affiliated to the authority in the Emirate of Ajman is 334, 346 in Fujairah, 141 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 202 in Umm Al Quwain.

He added: “The biggest challenge we face in the authority is to achieve the sustainability of the country’s mosques in a high manner in terms of the level of cleanliness and periodic maintenance, and to provide easy procedures to receive the largest number of worshipers, especially in the month of Ramadan and on Fridays,” stressing that the mosques management of the authority is making great efforts to open mosques. It includes all equipment and furnishing, starting from the stage of receiving the mosque by the authority, and then handing it over to the contractor, preparing the mosque’s furniture and the imam’s house, and ensuring that it is provided with the Qur’an, sound units, and other various equipment, so that it is ready to receive worshipers.

Al-Kaabi revealed that the authority has completed the renewal and replacement of mattresses and air conditioners for about 50% of its mosques at the level of the UAE, before the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, in implementation of the vision of the wise leadership that focuses on caring for mosques, which are the houses of God on earth, and making them among the largest landmarks. Country.

He said: “Our rulers have directed the construction of mosques according to the best architectural styles and the finest equipment and furniture, until it became the fourth largest mosque in the world on the land of the Emirates, which is the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which is the pride of the entire Islamic world before it was the pride of the state, until the mosques became beacons.” guidance, and signs of guidance, as it cracks with truth from its minarets, and light radiates from its pulpits, and those are among the virtues of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the pillars of goodness and giving and made his men, so his sons came after him to complete the path of giving, building, peace and faith “.