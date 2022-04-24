Paris Saint-Germain added its tenth title of the League One from France. Since its foundation in 1970after the merger of Paris Football Club and the Stade Saint-Germanois, have won a dozen championships on the top Gallic circuit and two international titles. Despite their 52 years of history, they are very few, since they are used to opening their portfolios and signing the best exponents of world soccer.

If the achievements of the last decade were taken away, the PSG I would be left with few titles. For example, of the ten leagues it won, six were almost consecutive (except for 2016-2017), starting in 2013. But today it is the most powerful team in France currently.

With four days to go until the end of the league, the accounts are already coming out for the team from the capital, which can begin to think about the next season, which will be marked by two great unknowns: the continuity of the coach, Mauricio Pochettinoand of the star Kylian Mbappe.

The title was evidence for weeks due to the enormous advantage that he has been accumulating over his rivals and was only seen for sentencing after last Sunday’s victory in the Clásico against Olympic Marseillehis main opponent.

Now the door is opened to the immediate future of the club and, in the first place, of its coach, who has not achieved the two great objectives for which he was signed: to win the Champions League of the UEFA and provide the team with a recognized gaming identity. Pochettino, who arrived in January 2021, failed to win the league in his first year on the bench, but he had the excuse that he had reached a ship in the middle of the journey.

Now, he is about to sign the worst season in titles since Taste landed in Paris, with only one wound, but above all it embodies the European shipwreck in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumwhen after dominating the real Madrid they were paralyzed and said goodbye to the competition that serves as revalidation for the Qatari owner.