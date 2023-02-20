52-year-old model Naomi Campbell came to the Vogue party in a jumpsuit without underwear

British model and actress Naomi Campbell came out in a candid way and attracted the attention of photographers. Corresponding pictures are given by the publication Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old celebrity attended a party organized by the glossy magazine Vogue and luxury brand Tiffany after the BAFTA film awards. So, the fashion model chose a jumpsuit, the top of which was embroidered with shining rhinestones of blue, white and black colors. Also, the outfit was decorated with a high collar. At the same time, the posted frames show that the star appeared at the event without underwear.

Photo: David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Makeup artists gave Campbell a smoky eye look with pink lipstick on her lips. The stylists, in turn, gathered her hair into a sleek ponytail, releasing two strands from her face.

Previously, Naomi Campbell starred in an advertising campaign for the luxury brand Alexander McQueen. So, the 52-year-old fashion model poses on the streets of London in a short black jacket on a naked body. In addition, she wears low-rise flared trousers.