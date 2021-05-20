Danish supermodel Helena Christensen shared some candid images and thrilled fans. The corresponding photos and videos appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 52-year-old celebrity is pictured knee-deep in a river in the backdrop of nature in a one-piece red bathing suit with a floral print in a photo posted on the network. In addition, the star published a video in which she enters the water. She is wearing a blue swimsuit with black inserts and a deep neckline. “Happy cold place,” she signed the post, which received 18 thousand likes.

Netizens appreciated the appearance of the model in the comments. “Oh my God, you are the most beautiful woman on the planet!”, “Excellent”, “I love you”, “You are the best”, “You look stunning!” – they admired.

In April, Helena Christensen took part in a photo shoot for the British edition of Stella Magazine. The model was captured in a tight bodysuit, the transparent fabric of which is decorated with rhinestones. In addition, she posed in a cropped pink blouse that shines through her blue bralette. For another shot, Christensen wore a plunging mini dress.