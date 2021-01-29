Danish supermodel Helena Christensen starred in beachwear while on holiday and delighted fans. She shared a series of pictures on her page in Instagram…

The 51-year-old model was captured against the backdrop of the ocean in a red and white bikini with ruffles on the bodice and a lace vest. Christensen’s hair is loose and bright red lipstick is applied to her lips. The publication received more than 22 thousand likes.

Fans appreciated the celebrity’s appearance in the comments. “You still look great in pictures by the water”, “The most beautiful girl of all time”, “Very hot! You only become more stunning, how is it possible? “,” More beautiful than ever. You must be a witch! What’s your secret? ” – they admired.

Earlier in January, Helena Christensen tried on her own brand and delighted customers. The model was photographed in an apartment wearing clothes from the new collection of the Staerk & Christensen brand. For example, she posed in a black bodysuit with a cutout in the chest and a shiny sequin jacket.