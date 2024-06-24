Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Michelle Brey

Press Split

A woman searches for a rich pensioner on Facebook and gets a lot of attention. But there is more to the ad than meets the eye.

Bremen – The search for a relationship is not always easy. Especially in old age, it can be difficult to find suitable partners – especially since dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble or Lovoo are aimed more at a younger target group. Some older people therefore try their luck on Facebook – as was the case with a 52-year-old woman who, with her humorous Advertisement caused a stir.

52-year-old gets straight to the point in her ad – and goes viral

The advertisement, which appears in the public Facebook group “The life of singles, widows and pensioners” went viral. On Monday (June 17), the woman introduced herself with a short “Hi” and then got straight to the point: “I’m looking for a rich pensioner aged 90 or over. Preferably with a holiday home in Italy and Spain for the winter. Willing to get married (of course without a marriage contract and good life insurance).”

After adding several laughing emojis, she clarified that it was just a joke. “Jokes aside,” she wrote, before continuing with her real introduction. She is a divorced woman who lives in a trailer with her dogs and added a photo of herself and one with her animals to her post. Others, however, look for love in an analogue way, for example by leaving notes in the supermarket.

Who is looking for true love on the Internet? How Bitkom 2022 in a Press release informed, all age groups are active in the online dating market. “34 percent of 16- to 29-year-olds, 39 percent of 30- to 49-year-olds and 33 percent of 50- to 64-year-old Internet users are looking for relationships or encounters online. Among seniors aged 65 and over who use the Internet, the figure is 16 percent. Bitkom is the industry association for the German information and telecommunications industry. In 2023, the dating code “The Ick” caused a stir on TikTok.

Different reactions from Facebook users to the 52-year-old’s joking introduction

Reactions to the 52-year-old’s humorous performance were mixed. Within a few days (as of June 20), the post received over 200 comments and likes, which is remarkable compared to other posts that often only receive double-digit reactions.

A woman wanted to try her luck in finding a partner with a humorous post on Facebook – not all users liked it. (Symbolic image) © Ingimages/Imago

“Compliments, really well presented,” commented one user. Another user responded with a “Haha” and a sunglasses emoji. “You’re out of place here, because pensioners and widowers are usually poor,” wrote another user, although it remains unclear whether he meant this seriously or humorously.

Several men responded to the 52-year-old woman’s ad with interest

Not everyone could understand the woman’s “joke” and there were also negative reactions. For example, one user asked: “But otherwise you’re not feeling bad?”

Due to the negative comments, which affected her deeply, the 52-year-old left the group, as she IPPEN.MEDIA when asked. “The stay in the group was both beautiful and very hurtful,” she summed up. Nevertheless, her search for a partner in the group was not entirely unsuccessful. “I have been contacted by a few men, maybe there is someone there,” she said hopefully.

An experiment by BBC has shown: women want men who are emotionally accessible. “Tough guys” therefore increasingly remain single and lonely. (mbr)