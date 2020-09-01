Yesterday also saw the rise in gold futures prices Due to strong spot demand, speculators bought fresh deals, on which gold rose by Rs 132 to Rs 51,580 per 10 grams in the futures market on Monday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the delivery gold contract price rose by Rs 132, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 51,580 per 10 grams in October. It traded for 14,943 lots. Market analysts said that buying of fresh positions by traders mainly led to rise in gold futures. In the international market, New York, gold lost 0.40 percent to $ 1,967.10 an ounce.

Gold also became expensive in bullion market yesterday On Monday, gold rose by Rs 161 to Rs 52,638 per 10 grams in the local bullion market amid rupee depreciation. HDFC Securities gave this information. Gold had closed at Rs 52,477 per 10 gram in the previous trading session. Silver also gained Rs 800 to Rs 68,095 per kg, which had closed at Rs 67,295 per kg in the previous trading session. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “The 24-carat gold spot price rose by Rs. 161 in Delhi amid the rupee depreciation”. VP (commodity-market research) Motilal Oswal Financial Services ) Navneet Damani said that the US central bank Federal Reserve has indicated that the policy of keeping the debt cheaper is still going on for a long time. This led to Darl softening against other major currencies and climbing gold. The rupee’s initial gain declined on Monday as the domestic stock market slumped and the US dollar rebounded, and the rupee’s exchange rate fell 21 paise to 73.60 per dollar (initial figure) against the US currency. In the international market, gold was being quoted at $ 1,960 an ounce indicating a decline, while silver was being quoted at $ 27.80 an ounce with a slight upside.

Gold became a boon during the Corona era Gold is a useful asset in deep crisis, in the current difficult global conditions, this assumption is once again being proved right. Between the Kovid-19 epidemic and the geopolitical crisis, gold is again setting a record and has proved to be a better investment option for investors than other assets. Analysts believe that gold will remain high for at least one-and-a-half years amid fluctuations. Vimal Goyal, president of the Delhi Bullion and Jewelers Welfare Association, believes that gold will remain at a high level for at least a year. He says that gold is a ‘boon’ for investors at this time of crisis. Goyal believes that around Diwali, gold may rise by 10 to 15 percent.

The glow of gold has always increased in times of trouble! Gold has always shone brightly in times of trouble. In 1979, many wars took place and gold had jumped about 120 percent that year. More recently, in 2014, the threat of the US was looming over Syria, even then gold prices started touching the sky. However, it later returned to its old standard. Gold prices rose even when US tensions with Iran increased or when there was a Sino-US trade war.

Investment in Gold ETF increased by 86% Investment in Gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) increased 86 percent to Rs 921 crore in July from the previous month. As gold prices are high, investors are excited about adding precious metals to their portfolios, thereby investing in gold ETFs. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amphi), the net inflow of investment in Gold ETFs has risen to Rs 4,452 crore in the first seven months of the current year. As per the data, investors invested a net Rs 921 crore in Gold ETFs in July. In the previous month i.e. in June, he had infused Rs 494 crore in Gold ETF. Following this investment, assets (AUM) under the management of Gold ETFs rose 19 per cent to Rs 12,941 crore by the end of July from Rs 10,857 crore at the end of June.

Gold imports down by 81 percent The country’s gold imports declined by 81.22 percent to $ 2.47 billion or Rs 18,590 crore in the April-July period of the current financial year. Gold imports affect the country’s current account deficit (CAD). According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the demand for gold has come down considerably in the midst of the Kovid-16 epidemic, which has reduced imports. In the same period of last fiscal year 2019-20, gold imports stood at $ 13.16 billion or Rs 91,440 crore. Similarly, silver imports also fell by 56.5 percent to $ 68.53 million or Rs 5,185 crore in the first four months of the current financial year. The decrease in gold and silver imports has helped in reducing the country’s trade deficit.

Today the prices of gold have increased. Last evening, gold had closed at Rs 51,701 per 10 gram in the futures market, which opened at Rs 52,000 today with a price rise of Rs 299. Gold is seen sluggish in early trading. However, gold has maintained its lead. During the initial trade itself, there was a time when gold touched a high of Rs 52,100 per 10 grams and a low of Rs 51,958 per 10 grams.