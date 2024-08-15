At least 52 people have drowned in Niger after two public buses plunged into a river in western Niger.

Nigerien media reported on Wednesday that the accident occurred in the Tahoua region (west), 70 kilometers from the city of the same name, on the road linking it to the Tillia region, noting that two vehicles carrying many passengers to the market in the city of Talmessis got stuck in a waterway before being swept away by a strong current. The victims were traders from Niger and neighboring Nigeria.

Niger has been experiencing a wave of floods since last June, and floods caused by the rainy season killed at least 94 people and affected more than 137,000 people on August 7.