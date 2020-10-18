In Moscow, over the past day, 52 patients have died with a diagnosis of pneumonia and positive tests for coronavirus infection, the headquarters said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the capital, 5,958 people have died from COVID-19.

“If you feel any symptoms of SARS, stay at home and call your doctor. Do not risk your life and health, as well as the life and health of those around you, ”the operational headquarters called.

As of October 17, 1,384,235 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia, over 24 thousand people have died, 1,065,199 have recovered.

In the past few weeks, an increase in new cases of the disease has been recorded in the Russian Federation and in the world. Experts urge to observe precautions: wear masks, gloves and keep your distance.

Earlier it became known that according to a study by scientists from the University of Liverpool, sequential illness with influenza and coronavirus six times increases the risk of death from COVID-19.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.