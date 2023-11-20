Even though they are the majority, the group is at the forefront of businesses with a low level of formality and receives the lowest salaries

Black entrepreneurs make up 52% ​​of the 29.3 million people responsible for running a business in Brazil, says a survey released by Sebrae this Monday (20.nov.2023). The value is equivalent to 15.2 million Brazilians ahead of their own companies that declare themselves black or mixed race. The group, however, mostly occupies positions with low formalization and receives less for leading smaller enterprises.

The research reveals that black and brown people are concentrated in more traditional and simple activities, which require less qualifications and generate lower financial returns. According to the study, 10 activities account for 78% of the universe of these entrepreneurs. Around 13.9% of businesses owned by black people are in agriculture and 15.9% in construction. Other areas with a large presence are commerce and personal services.

Black owners of micro and small businesses are also those with the lowest level of revenue. More than 77% of the group receives up to 2 minimum wages. Among whites, the percentage of people with the same salary drops to 56.8%.

Meanwhile, only 4.3% of black entrepreneurs earn more than 5 minimum wages. For whites, the proportion is 13.5%. The low level of education of black businesspeople weighs on this: 45.1% only have primary education and 13.2% have higher education.

The survey also highlights the low level of formalization of black and brown people’s businesses. While 43.1% of companies led by whites have a CNPJ, only 23.6% of black entrepreneurs have registration for the enterprise.

The study was carried out based on data from the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) from the 3rd quarter of 2023. The complete survey can be consulted in this link.