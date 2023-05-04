The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, stressed the pivotal role that midwives play in the health care system and at various levels, explaining that supporting the midwifery profession is one of the priorities in the institution, as it has been increasingly keen to support it by launching a package of initiatives And qualitative programs such as the national initiative to enhance the attractiveness of the nursing and midwifery profession, and the scholarship program, in addition to the support it provides for the transformation of midwifery into a university specialty through partnership and cooperation with educational institutions, indicating that the institution organizes many training programs aimed at empowering its human capital.

This came on the occasion of the International Day of the Midwife, which is celebrated by societies on the 5th of May of each year, and which comes this year under the slogan “From Evidence to Reality.” His Excellency explained that the Foundation is seeking to achieve its goals regarding the midwifery profession, given the extreme importance it entails. This profession, and the significant contributions it makes, are reflected positively in achieving world-class care that is in line with health care standards in the United Arab Emirates and the strategic directions of the institution. healthcare and again his promise of their great support.

In her turn, Dr. Sumaya Al-Balushi, Director of the Nursing Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, congratulated the midwives community on their international day, noting that the number of licensed midwives working in the institution reached 52, who supervised and conducted 350 normal births for low-risk cases during the first quarter of this year, compared to 700 births Normal for low-risk cases, supervised and conducted during the past year 2022, expecting an increase in the number of births conducted by midwives during this year, especially since the Foundation provides all means of support and encouragement to midwives, as part of its endeavors to implement best health practices to achieve the Foundation’s vision of leadership and globalization .





Dr. confirmed. Al-Balushi, in conjunction with the role played by midwives in promoting the health of women and children through education and care for the expectant mother during pregnancy, conducting low-risk deliveries and providing the necessary care, support and education before and after childbirth is essential and essential, noting the Foundation’s keenness to attract and empower qualified and experienced midwives And high efficiency in line with the strategic directions of the institution, and enhance leadership in maternity care programs and create a distinguished natural birth experience for less serious cases, and provide unique postpartum care for the mother, her child and her family members.

Al-Balushi stated that the global report of the Federation of Midwives indicates the world’s need for 900,000 midwives by the year 2030, stressing at the same time the importance of increasing investment in midwives, especially since midwives who acquire skills and competence are able to provide 90% of the needs of all women and newborns according to to the organization’s data.

She pointed out that the Emirates Health Services Corporation is considered a pioneer in the field of empowering midwives and enhancing their capabilities, to achieve the goals of quality of life, and to keep pace with the global strategy of the World Health Organization on the health of women, children and adolescents for the period 2016-2030, in continuation of the Millennium Development Goals plan.

As part of her tireless efforts towards aligning her strategy with the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy 2022-2026, Dr. Al-Baloushi, the Foundation, in all its agreements with universities, was keen on the need to launch the “midwifery” specialty to start teaching it as a stand-alone specialization that grants a bachelor’s degree, noting that the Foundation provides training programs for them, as well as providing them with a special competencies system, noting that the midwifery profession is only practiced by those who obtain She holds a license from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Midwifery or a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, and specializes in midwifery for at least one year in the field of midwifery.

Dr. reported. Al-Balushi, that the Foundation, within its general and comprehensive strategy, held many professional meetings, and was keen to exchange experiences with international colleges and institutions, including the American College of Nursing and Midwifery (ACNM), the Association for Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Newborns (AWHONN), and the National Association of Neonatal Nursing. (NANN)”.

These meetings aim to exchange field visits to health facilities that provide care services for women and children, and open the way for exchanging experiences with midwives affiliated with these associations and academic universities, learning about their experiences and practices, and transferring successful models for their application in accordance with the highest standards.

Regarding the importance of the reality of midwifery work in the health work system, the Director of the Nursing Department confirmed that midwifery is a vital part of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, as it provides care for women who are about to give birth with low risk during pregnancy, labor and postpartum, and newborns up to the age of six weeks, including This includes assisting the mother in breastfeeding, in addition to her role in promoting reproductive health, noting the role of midwives in preserving the health of mothers and newborns, which is one of the pillars of sustainable development.

In the context of emphasizing the importance of nursing and midwifery, and focusing on the importance and centrality of the role of the midwife supporting doctors, Al Balushi noted the participation of the Emirates Health Services Corporation in the conference of the Midwives Union to be held in Bali, Indonesia, with the participation of national midwives in order to enable and encourage them to gain experience and expertise.