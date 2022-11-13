The number of hospitals (public and private) in the Emirate of Dubai has reached 52, with 6,420 beds, while the number of medical cadres in the emirate (doctors, dentists, pharmacists, technicians and nurses) is nearly 50,000 health professionals.

This was demonstrated by the annual statistical report issued by the Health Authority for the year 2021, which indicated that the health sector in Dubai, both governmental and private, witnessed the conduct of approximately 159 thousand surgeries, last year.

Director of Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at the authority, Khaled Al Jallaf, said that the statistical report, with all its data and numbers, reflects the size of the health sector in Dubai and its rapid development.

It also reflects the capabilities of this sector and its ability to keep pace with health transformations and future trends (locally and internationally).

He added that the statistical report was in line with the open data policy adopted by the Government of Dubai, as the report is issued in an electronic form available to those wishing to view its contents through the open data links on the authority’s website (www.dha.gov.ae), stressing that this would enhance the degree of Transparency among partners and stakeholders in government departments at the federal and local levels, as well as private health sector institutions, in addition to enhancing community confidence in the services provided by the health sector in Dubai.

He explained that the accurate details monitored by the statistical report, including data, information and analysis, made it an important source for decision-making and a strong basis for policy-making and plans.

Al-Jallaf said that the report provides detailed data on important and pivotal issues in health services, including: vital statistics, patient services statistics, health resources statistics, in addition to health sector indicators.

The numbers reflect the capabilities of the health sector and its ability to keep pace with transformations locally and internationally.