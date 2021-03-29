Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu Jitsu Association has closed the registration door to participate in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu Jitsu Championship scheduled for April 2 and 3 at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The participation of 353 male and female athletes from 52 countries around the world has been confirmed in the tournament, which will be held with cash prizes of $ 225,000 for the first-place holders in the permitted categories, which are the purple, brown and black belts for men, women and professors.

Tariq Al-Bahri, director of the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals, confirmed that 14 referees from the most efficient world referees have been chosen to manage the championship matches that will start next Friday, and the first day will be devoted to the purple and brown belts for teachers and men and the purple for women, while the Saturday will be dedicated to the black belt fights for men, teachers and brown And black for the ladies.

Al-Bahri said: The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is one of the most important rounds, as it gives the first place winner 3000 points in the annual classification approved within the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals, and no other round is equal to it except the Rio de Janeiro tour, while the Miami, Moscow and other tours receive 2,000 points. Only in the classification, and the Abu Dhabi tour will be the final stage for the annual classification season approved by the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals, and accordingly, the winners of the first places in the annual classification will be crowned on its sidelines, and 16 prizes will be presented to 16 black belt players from the winners of the classification.

Al-Bahri said: Brazil will have a strong presence through 163 players in various categories, followed by the UAE with 62 players, headed by our world champion Faisal Al Ketbi, and global rookie Omar Al-Fadhli, champion of the last Moscow tour, Colombia with 20 men and women, and Russia with 10 players, Jordan has 9 players, in addition to limited numbers from 47 other countries.

Al-Bahri confirmed that most of the world’s stars and champions will be part of the event, headed by Francesco Jonas Andrade, Hugo Jorge, Lucas Pinheiro, Gabriel Souza, Liao Sagiuro, Bahraini Ali Solo, Diego Pato Batista, Espen Mathiesen, Thiago Macedo, Caladio Calasans and Guterres Barbosa , Jaime Canuto, Isaac Prause, Tommy Langker, Adam Werzinski, Patrick Godio, Gutenberg Pereira, Wallace Costa, players Brenda Larissa, Eliana Caroni, Ariadni Oliveira, Anna Rodriguez, Petrissa Mesquita, Larissa Baez, Luisa Monteiro, Julialle Boucher, And Kindle Rewinding, and they are all looking to reach the best preparation for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship, which will be held in the same hall from 6 to 9 April.

Al-Bahri stressed that the organizing committee will bind all participants to the health protocol approved in the League’s series of championships, which responds to all precautionary measures and preventive measures adopted by the competent authorities in the country, starting with sterilizing facilities, applying the “bubble” system, and subjecting everyone to daily checks, and obligating all Players, coaches, referees and organizers in the hall should wear masks and gloves, with the exception of only competitors on the rug.