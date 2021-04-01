Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu Jitsu Championship will start tomorrow morning (Friday), with the participation of the world’s top ranked and ranked players from 52 countries from different continents, in all weights for adult, brown and black belts, as well as professors.

The Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu Jitsu Association has awarded financial prizes of $ 225,000 for the first-place winners in the tournament, which is held over the course of April 2 and 3, with the participation of nearly 500 players, on 3 rugs at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi tour is the fourth and last leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tours in its sixth edition, as the last three rounds were held in Miami in August 2020, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in November 2020, then Moscow in Russia in mid-March 2021, within the series of tournaments organized by the League Abu Dhabi for professional jujitsu around the world, which reaches 80 championships every year.

The participation of a number of famous people in the black and brown belt competitions was confirmed, including Francesco Jonas Andrade, Hugo Jorge, Lucas Pinheiro, Gabriel Souza, Liao Sagiuro, Bahraini Ali Solo, Diego Pato Batista, Espen Mathiesen, Thiago Barredo, Cladio Calasansosa and Gutieri Canuto, Isaac Braz, Tommy Langker, Adam Wordzynski, Patrick Godio, Gutenberg Pereira and Wallace Costa. Players are Brenda Larissa, Eliana Caroni, Ariadne Oliveira, Anna Rodriguez, Petra Mesquita, Larissa Baez, Luisa Monteiro, Julia Bucher, Gabriel Pisanha and Kindle Reising.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is of exceptional importance, in light of the number of points that the first-place winner gets, which amounts to 3000 points, which he benefits in the annual classification of the League players, which is the largest percentage of points in a single tournament, on par with the Rio de Janeiro Grand Slam round, And 1000 points more than the Miami and Moscow rounds.

The tournament also includes a ceremony honoring the top-ranked players in the Abu Dhabi Professional League championships for the 2020-2021 season with the conclusion of the competitions tomorrow, Saturday, and it is also the best preparation for participation in the most prominent global event, which is immediately followed by the same hall, which is the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship from 6 to 6 April 9.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Asian and Emirati Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation, thanked and appreciated the competent authorities in the country and the Abu Dhabi government for contributing to the application of the highest quality standards in precautionary measures to preserve and protect players, indicating that the UAE has succeeded in transforming the global health challenge. To a success story, through the directives of its wise leadership, the efforts of the first line of defense, and the commitment of its people and residents.

Al-Hashemi explained that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam series of tours and the Abu Dhabi Professional League championships in various continents have contributed to the return of life to jujitsu, and to its recovery after stopping as soon as possible, and that the organizing committee is calculated to have the best application of precautionary measures in all rounds, which restored confidence for the players in participating. With tournaments, and reduce the negative effects of the suspension period in some countries due to the conditions of closure.

In turn, Tariq Al-Bahri, director of the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujutsu Professionals, confirmed that the players had already arrived in Abu Dhabi and were subjected to all the precautionary measures adopted, especially the “bubble” “isolated zone” system, and they also underwent official weighing and nasal swab procedures, yesterday morning, at the Ju Jitsu Arena.

And competing for the best awards in the international classification of the current season in the Abu Dhabi Professional Jujitsu Association championships, each of: Hugo George in the weight under 62 kg, and Leonardo Saguro in the weight of 69 kg, Adam Wordznixi in the weight under 94 kg, and the players: Amanda Kanuto in the weight of 55 kg , Larisa Baez is under 62 kg, and Yara Nascimento is under 95 kg.