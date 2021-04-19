Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The value of Dubai’s foreign trade in foodstuffs during the year 2020 amounted to about 52 billion dirhams, distributed to imports worth 34.7 billion dirhams, exports worth 10 billion dirhams and re-exports of 7.3 billion dirhams, while the amount of trade in foodstuffs amounted to about 17 million tons distributed to imports in a quantity 12.5 million tons, exports of 3.1 million tons, and re-exports of 1.3 million tons.

Dubai Customs supported its efforts to enhance food security by working to facilitate the movement of trade in foodstuffs to meet the needs of local markets of food during the holy month of Ramadan, as food is first in priority to facilitate the movement of trade through customs centers in preparation for the holy month, by providing the best facilities and commercial services. And customs for the trade of foodstuffs in order to ensure that foodstuffs reach the markets with the highest level of quality and health safety to protect the health of the community and enable it to continue its activities in all fields after the UAE passed the health and economic challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic thanks to the success in administering the vaccine to the majority of society members. By keeping pace with the comprehensive treatment of the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, to launch strongly into the post-“Covid-19” stage in the fiftieth year of the UAE’s golden jubilee.