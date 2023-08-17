For the second day in a row, the National Elections Committee continues to receive applications from members of electoral bodies wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, which will continue until Friday, 18 August.

The committee receives applications for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.aeavailable on the committee’s website.www.uaenec.aeAnd on its smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as through nine registration centers distributed throughout the emirates of the country, for those who were unable to register through the website or smart application of the committee.

The number of candidacy applications during the second day of the candidate registration stage reached 52 applications in all emirates of the country, until three in the afternoon UAE time, while the committee continues to receive applications for candidacy electronically around the clock.

The number of applications during the second day in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 16 candidates, in Dubai 11 candidates, in Sharjah 12 candidates, in Ajman two candidates, in Umm Al Quwain one candidate, in Ras Al Khaimah six candidates, and in Fujairah four candidates.

According to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the National Elections Commission will announce the preliminary list of candidates on August 25th, to be immediately followed by the three-day period for filing appeals against the candidates.

The National Elections Committee will respond to appeals during the period from August 29 to August 31, and announce the final list of candidates on September 2.

According to the timetable, the electoral campaigns for the candidates will start on September 11th, provided that the last date for the candidate’s withdrawal is September 26th, and that requests for the names of the candidates’ agents be submitted during the days of September 27th and 28th, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions.

