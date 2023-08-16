For the second day in a row, the National Elections Committee continues to receive applications from members of electoral bodies wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, which will continue until Friday corresponding to August 18.

The committee receives applications for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website – www.uaenec.ae, and on its smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as via (9) Registration centers distributed throughout the emirates of the country, for those who were unable to register via the committee’s website or smart application.

The number of candidacy applications during the (second) day of the candidate registration stage reached 52 applications in all emirates of the country, until three o’clock in the afternoon UAE time, while the committee continues to receive applications for candidacy electronically around the clock.

The number of applications during the second day in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 16 candidates, in the Emirate of Dubai 11 candidates, in the Emirate of Sharjah 12 candidates, in the Emirate of Ajman two candidates, in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain one candidate, in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah 6 candidates, and in the Emirate of Fujairah 4 candidates. .

According to the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023, the National Elections Committee will announce the preliminary list of candidates on the date of (25) August, to be immediately followed by the period for submitting applications for appeals against the candidates, which will last for a period of (3) days.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals during the period from (29) to (31) August, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on (2) September 2023 AD.

According to the schedule, the election campaigns for the candidates will start on (11) September, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates is the date (26) September, and that requests for the names of the candidates’ agents must be submitted during the days (27) and (28) September, according to the conditions. prescribed in the executive instructions.

More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the National Elections Committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Committeeuaenec.), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and its social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service On the number (600500005).