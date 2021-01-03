Mundo Deportivo publishes this Sunday the second part of a survey conducted to 220 members by the company Time Consultants on the occasion of the Barça elections on January 24. According to it, 52.2% of Barça members would renew Messi. This percentage is divided into 14.5% that would renew at any price and 37.7% would do so but provided that the Argentine reduced his income. There are undecided. 33.6% believe that no effort should be made if they want to leave, although here the formulation of the answer in the survey is somewhat conditioning. That same 33.6 percent could have said “yes, if you want to stay” …. 13.2% would not renew it at any price in order to start a rebuilding of the team. The majority of those surveyed know, more than 54%, that the burofax weighs in giving an answer contrary to the continuity of the Argentine.

Who does generate consensus is Ronald Koeman. Almost 80% of the fans bet on their continuity in the 2021-22 season. 34.1 percent would continue with it “absolutely” and without any doubt. 45% would decide to continue if the Board of Directors so wanted. Only 17.3% would dismiss him (he has a two-year contract) at the end of the season.

Neymar continues to be rejected by the partner. 50% would not bring him back in any case and only 24.5% would accept if he returned if economic conditions make the transfer viable. 5.5% would do it at any price.