53.13% of the electoral census has deposited their vote at 6:00 p.m., according to the new advance of participation in the general elections. This figure is 3.72 points less than at the same time on November 10, 2019, the last general elections, when 56.85% had voted at that same time. The data on registered votes provided by the Government refers to face-to-face voting and does not include voting by mail, which in these summer elections has registered an absolute record: 2.47 million voters have sent their ballots by post. This circumstance makes it difficult to compare the face-to-face vote this Sunday with that of other electoral appointments. The final and total results of participation in the elections will be known at the end of the scrutiny.

The five communities where most people were voting until mid-afternoon are La Rioja (57.12%), Castilla-La Mancha (56.28%), Galicia (55.96%), Extremadura (55.81%) and Murcia (55.08%). In the intermediate section are Castilla y León (54.84%), Asturias (54.11%), Madrid (53.69%), Andalucía (53.18%), Aragón (52.56%), the Basque Country (52.43%) and Navarra (51.76%). The five with the lowest participation are Catalonia (48.72%), the Balearic Islands (48.58%), the Canary Islands (45.39%), Ceuta (39.3%) and Melilla (31.93%).

Compared to the same time in November 2019, the only communities where participation increased are the Balearic Islands (+1.18 points), Cantabria (+1.16), the Canary Islands (+1.03) and Asturias (+0.61). They fell in all the others: La Rioja (-0.33 points), Castilla-La Mancha (-1.16), Andalucía (-1.67), Castilla y León (-1.86), Valencian Community (-2.05), Murcia (-2.81), Ceuta (-4.47), Navarra (-4.72), Basque Country (-5.17), Aragón (-5.35), Melilla (-7.05), Madrid (-7.8 1) and Catalonia (-11.17 points).

The data contrasts with that of 2:00 p.m., with 40.48% of voters who had already participated in the elections and 2.5 points above the last general elections, which were held in November 2019, in which 37.92% of voters cast their ballots at that same time. The Secretary of State for Communication, Francesc Vallès, has received the increase in participation at noon as “good news” for any democratic process.

The postmen will take the votes to the schools during the day and they will not be added to the polls until the closing of the voting, at 20:00. Until 2:00 p.m., Extremadura and Galicia registered the greatest increases in electoral participation, of eight and seven points, respectively, while Catalonia and the Basque Country are the regions in which the rate of voting has decreased the most. The provisional results of the voting will begin to be known from 10:30 p.m., when the definitive participation data will be made public.

During the morning, the leaders have called for a massive participation, but they have been cautious with the expectations about the results.

“Absolute normality” has been the keynote of the constitution of the polling stations, as reported by the Secretary of State for Communication, Francesc Vallés, and the Undersecretary of the Interior, Isabel Goicoechea, in the three appearances on Sunday. 100% of the 60,000 polling stations have been constituted and Goicoechea explained that, “as in all elections”, there has been a polling station in which substitutes have had to be drawn to occupy the positions of president and member.

Despite the insistence of the journalists, who have asked up to three times about the number of substitutions that have been necessary to reach 100% of the polling stations, those responsible for the Government have not provided that figure. “It is a piece of information that we can provide them throughout the day. Logically, we are going to be able to make it easier for them”, Vallés has advanced. During the second press conference, in which electoral participation was reported at 2:00 p.m., this matter was not addressed.

From early morning, voters have formed queues at the doors of the polling stations, and the fans have starred in the images of the voting. Traffic has advanced the start-up of the special traffic device, in anticipation of a crowded return from the coastal areas, and a breakdown in a tunnel has prevented the movement of trains between Valencia and Madrid. More than 4,000 people have been affected, including travelers who complained that they intended to vote. Renfe has arranged alternative measures for 3,500 passengers affected by its AVE and AVLO services, with alternative coaches and trains that until the aforementioned time have been able to relocate 2,000 users.

