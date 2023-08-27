The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed that the number of Emirati women registered with the fund from the government and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant increase over the past two decades, as it increased by 38% of the total number of insured persons since the establishment of the fund, which reflects the great efforts made by the state to enhance the process of empowering Emirati women. This is in order to consolidate the vision and approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who affirms that society cannot be built and developed without the participation and involvement of women in the development process.

In an official statistics issued on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, the Fund stated that the total number of female insured citizens with the Fund, since its inception until now, amounted to 51,686, or 49% of the total number of insured citizens in the emirate, after this percentage did not exceed 11% when the fund was established in 2000, indicating that 70% of the new insured persons who were registered with the fund during the first half of this year (2023) are Emirati women.

The Fund pointed out that the total number of female citizens insured with the Fund from the government sector amounted to 38,301 female citizens out of the total number of female citizens insured with the Fund, compared to 13,385 female citizens from the private sector until June 2023. The Fund stated that the number of women retirees from the Fund reached 4,564, representing 28 female pensioners. % of the total retirees registered with the Fund, while the average retirement age for women was 47 years, compared to 55 years for men until the first half of 2023. The Fund’s statistics showed a remarkable development in the number of female citizens whose years of service exceed 25 years, which reached (1161) until last June. ) citizenship, which reflects the keenness of Emirati women to give and dedicate themselves to serving the country, in addition to assuming family responsibilities. According to the Fund’s statistics, women’s entry into the labor market in the country was not limited to specific economic sectors or professional activities, but rather broke into all available fields, and became strongly present in sectors such as education, medicine, information technology and other specialized activities and businesses, which is evidence that Emirati women It has become a key partner in all business sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Salem Rashid Al Nuaimi, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the pioneer of women’s renaissance in the country, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, “Mother of the Emirates”, on the occasion of celebrating Women’s Day. Emirati women, stressing that Emirati women received all the attention and support from the wise leadership, and these achievements and gains culminated in a Women’s Day that is a symbol and identity for every Emirati woman and an opportunity to be proud of her achievements at the local and international levels. Al-Nuaimi pointed out that the high status that Emirati women have reached reflects the belief of the wise leadership in the capabilities of the daughters of this country and the importance of empowering them to enhance their active role in the sustainable development witnessed by the country.

While the Director General of Retirement Affairs, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, confirmed that Emirati women have established their professional and practical position with the successes they have achieved and are still achieving in various fields of work, and by assuming many positions that were previously reserved for men. Al-Hammadi said, “The success and professional excellence that Emirati women have achieved would not have been achieved had it not been for the policy of empowering them in the labor market, which was established and developed by the wise leadership to write a new history of the UAE’s experience in the field of women’s empowerment as a unique model to be followed globally.” He added, “Emirati women have recorded and are still recording high rates regarding the number of years of service in the various work sectors, which is evidence of the quality and suitability of the elements of the work environment in the emirate with the requirements and needs of women, which helps them to combine their professional duties with their family responsibilities.”