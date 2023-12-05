The voting process for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections began today, Tuesday, which is available electronically through the elections website http://WWW.ECCS.SHJ.AE In addition to in-person voting in nine electoral centers, amid a significant turnout after the completion of all equipment and facilities supported by the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Today, 51,637 male and female voters from the electoral bodies in Sharjah began the voting phase to choose 25 members, representing half of the members of the Sharjah Advisory Council, from among 193 candidates from various cities and regions of the emirate.

The hybrid voting options, electronic and in-person, contributed to making it easier for citizens and speeding up their response to the call of duty, by entering the digital identity system “UAE PASS” and then the voter’s approval to confirm casting his vote, so that the system moves him to choose the candidate, within the list of names of candidates according to the electoral district to which he belongs. The voter ends the process with his confirmation of the candidate’s choice and the process is completed successfully.

The website designated for voting witnessed a significant turnout from citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah registered with the electoral bodies since the opening of the voting process at eight in the morning around the clock, which continues for three days until eight in the evening on Thursday, December 7.

Accredited voting centers throughout Sharjah began receiving citizens wishing to vote in person, to enable them to cast their votes, using their ID cards, over a period of three days, for 12 hours a day, from eight in the morning until eight in the evening.

The approved voting centers in the Emirate of Sharjah are distributed in:

Sharjah City: Sharjah Chess Club

Al Hamriyah Region: Al Hamriya District Municipality

Al Dhaid City: Al Bustan District Council

Mleiha Area: Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club

Al Madam District: Al Madam District Municipality

Al-Bataeh District: Al-Bataeh District Municipality

Khorfakkan City: Expo Center Khorfakkan

Kalba City: Kalba Neighborhoods City Council

Dibba Al-Hisn: Dibba Al-Hisn City Council

Member of the Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, said that the electronic and in-person voting options contributed to enhancing electoral participation and increasing voter turnout from the first hours, which reflects the awareness of the people of the Emirate of Sharjah of the importance of participation to develop the future of the emirate and decision-making in accordance with The visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the electoral experience in the Emirate of Sharjah has proven its worth and distinction, although it only included two sessions – 2015 and 2019 – but it contributed to consolidating the electoral culture and enhancing the outcomes of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, keeping pace with the rapid growth of Sharjah and supporting the emirate’s directions in enhancing the quality of life for its people, stressing the Election Management Committee’s keenness to complete The requirements for the voting phase of the third round of elections meet the highest standards and excellence.

For his part, the Chairman of the Sharjah City Electoral District Committee and the Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed the completion of all equipment and facilities in the Sharjah City Electoral District, which witnessed remarkable interaction with the electoral process since the first day of voting, praising the keenness of the emirate’s citizens to respond to the generous directives of His Highness. Ruler of Sharjah to participate in the elections.

Al Tunaiji stated that the Municipality of the City of Sharjah, since the beginning of the electoral process, has prepared a specialized team to conduct the elections while continuing efforts in full swing to proceed with the voting stage and provide all tools that facilitate the election process for citizens, calling on all citizens to remain determined to choose their representatives under the dome of the Consultative Council for the Emirate of Sharjah, as it is allocated to the city. Sharjah has 9 elected seats, competed for by 93 out of 193 candidates from various cities and regions of Sharjah.