The total number of male and female citizens registered in the nine electoral bodies for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections reached 51,637 male and female citizens, exceeding the number of those registered in the previous session, which was held in the year 2019, when the total number of those registered at that time reached 44,758.

The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah extended its highest congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the completion of the first phase of the elections by registering the citizens of the emirate in the electoral bodies, with an increase in percentage over the last round.

Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Counselor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, said that the positive indicators of the first phase of the elections herald an integrated electoral cycle in accordance with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. .

He pointed out that facilitating the registration process according to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, and the growing awareness among the people of the Emirate of Sharjah of the importance of participating in the elections after achieving the positive results and outcomes from the previous two sessions was reflected in the increased demand for registration.

The percentage of electronic registration reached 96 percent of the total numbers registered for electoral bodies, as the registration process was made available electronically using the digital ID “UAE PASS,” in addition to direct registration through nine accredited electoral centers in the emirate’s municipalities over a period of 29 days according to the scheduled election schedule.

Bin Nassar expressed his deep thanks to the Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, to all citizens, male and female, for their response and keenness to meet the first stage of the elections by registering with electoral bodies, calling on everyone to continue their interaction with the electoral process to fulfill the call of national duty, all the way to the ballot boxes to choose who represents them and transmit their votes under the dome. Sharjah Advisory Council.

The city of Sharjah ranked first in the number of registrants, which reached 25,622 registrants, while the city of Khor Fakkan came in second place with 9,414 registrants, while the number of registrants in the city of Kalba reached 6,515 registrants in the elections.

In the elections for the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, 3,781 people registered from the city of Dibba Al Hisn and 2,210 people registered from the city of Al Dhaid.

The number of those registered in the Sharjah Consultative Council elections in the Al Madam region reached 1,546 registrants, the Maliha region registered 1,330 registrants, while the Al Bataeh region registered 774 registrants, and the number of those registered in the Al Hamriyah region reached 445 registrants.

According to the previously approved timetable, the voting phase for those registered in electoral bodies begins from December 5 to 7 from eight in the morning until eight at night, through nine electoral centers in the emirate, or electronic voting using the digital identity “UAE PASS” via the elections website WWW. ECCS.SHJ.AE or Sharjah Digital Platform WWW.DS.SHARJAH.AE.