D.his corridor is not for the faint of heart: In Portugal, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world will open next Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, residents of the nearby city of Arouca were allowed to walk across the 516 meter long and 1.2 meter wide bridge in the north of the country. Hugo Xavier was one of them. “Oh … now it starts,” says the 42-year-old anxiously and then gathers enough courage to take his first step on the slightly wobbly construction, which is held at both ends by two massive steel towers.

The structure, baptized “516 Arouca”, leads at a height of 175 meters over the steep gorge of the Paiva river. “At the beginning you are always a bit nervous, but then it goes by with the spectacular landscape,” says Mónica Bernardo, tourism expert, the Portuguese newspaper “Correio da Manhã”. Rui Brandao saw it similarly, who preferred not to look down, but still recommended the experience. “I strongly advise you to come, even if you suffer from fear of heights like me,” he says. The mayor of Arouca is now hoping for numerous tourists. The bridge is an “important attraction” for the region, she thinks.



The Arouca region is aging as many young people move to the big cities. The bridge should now bring a “new dynamic”, hopes a tour guide who will also be there on the first ascent. Arouca is about an hour’s drive south of Porto. The idea with the bridge is not entirely new. In 2005 the municipality of Arouca started planning a geopark, which later became part of a Unesco program. The bridge should now mainly contribute to the development of the region and secretly the entire north of Portugal. Because so far the south of the country with the capital Lisbon and the Algarve has been particularly popular with tourists.

No admission for children under six

Locals now hope that the attraction, which the municipality said cost around 2.1 million euros and took three years to build, will help revitalize the region, especially after the devastating coronavirus pandemic. The European Union supported the project. “I was a bit scared, but it was worth it because it is extraordinary,” said the relieved Xavier after crossing the bridge. “It really is an incredible rush of adrenaline.”

Children under the age of six are not allowed to enter the bridge. Minors must be accompanied by their parents. And the same applies to older people: a tourist guide must be there. The crossing is not free. A walk across the valley costs adults twelve euros.

So far, the record as the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world has been held by the Charles Kuonen Bridge near Randa in the Swiss Alps. The 494 meter long structure at a height of 85 meters on the eastern side of the Mattertal only opened at the end of 2017. Before that, a rope bridge in Saxony-Anhalt was the longest: The Titan RT in the Harz Mountains measures 483 meters and was released in May 2017.