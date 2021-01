Today, Saturday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, announced that nine deaths, 515 new cases of corona, and 550 recoveries were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the daily epidemiological report published by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), the Minister of Health said that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 93.9%, while the percentage of active infections reached 5%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections.